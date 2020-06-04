Rela man jailed, fined for spreading explicit pictures of colleague

A Rela member was sentenced to a week in jail and fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for insulting the modesty of his colleague by spreading explicit pictures of the woman last month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — A member of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) was sentenced to a week in jail and fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for insulting the modesty of his colleague by spreading explicit pictures of the woman last month.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia, in sentencing Syahrul Anuar Razuan after he pleaded guilty to the charge, ordered for the jail term to be served from his June 1 date of arrest.

The 32-year-old would also have to serve another month in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Syahrul Anuar was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code with spreading explicit images of the 24-year-old woman at a house in Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields here at 3.45pm, which carries a maximum jail sentence of five years or a fine or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar asked the court for a jail sentence as the accused’s actions had caused damage to the victim.

“A jail sentence must be considered as a lesson to the accused not to repeat the offence in the future,” he said.

Nabil Abd Rani from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing Syahrul Anuar, asked the court to spare imprisonment as his client was remorseful over his actions besides having to take care of his family, including an aged parent. — Bernama