Penang sets up tourism economy recovery advisory board to mitigate impact of Covid-19

Tourists taking photos of a heritage clan house in George Town, a Unesco world heritage site in the Penang, April 28, 2019. — Picture from Thomson Reuters Foundation/Beh Lih Yi

GEORGE TOWN, June 4 — The Penang state government has set-up a Penang Tourism Economy Recovery Advisory Board (PETERAB) to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the advisory board will spearhead the effort through policy-level recommendations to accelerate recovery, support jobs and economies and increase tourism receipts and Foreign Direct Investments.

“The process of re-opening and recovering tourism would be a competitive process, thus the advisory board will be working alongside with Tourism Penang Next Normal Taskforce.

“At the same time PETERAB will serve to propose economic considerations and financial actions aimed at restoring Penang tourism as an economic powerhouse, while Tourism Penang Next Normal Taskforce guides the transition towards the ‘next norm’ to ensure enhanced safety and security of tourists and employees,” said Yeoh in a statement, here today.

He added, PETERAB will also assess the quantitative and qualitative impacts of Covid-19 on the tourism sector and be preparing recommendations for economic recovery as well as formulate sustainable strategies and innovative circular approaches to the tourism economic recovery by strengthening linkages along the tourism value chain.

“Five prominent individuals selected to serve the advisory board are based on their experiences and expertise in travel and tourism industries, namely Datuk Hamzah Rahmat, Datuk Seri V.R. Arunasalam, Datuk Syed Mohamad Aidid Syed Murtaza, Datuk Danny Goon and Prof Dr Lean Hooi Hooi,” he said. — Bernama