Johor Pakatan says MB’s call for all reps to work together after Sultan’s warning insincere

ohor Pakatan Harapan today claimed that Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s call yesterday for all political parties in the state, including the Opposition, to work together was an insincere gesture. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, June 4 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) today claimed that Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s call yesterday for all political parties in the state, including the Opposition, to work together was an insincere gesture.

“PH Johor is aware of Hasni’s statement calling on leaders from both sides of the political divide to work together to develop the state.

“If Hasni really wants to cooperate with the Opposition to govern the state, he should at least reply to the messages from Johor Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan, who has repeatedly tried to discuss matters of public interest,” it said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by the state leaders of the three PH political parties, Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, state PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and state DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong.

It said PH’s official statements have openly invited Hasni to meet and discuss state issues, but the coalition claimed that the latter has never accepted their invitation.

“So when Hasni suddenly invite all political leaders of Johor to stop arguing and work together to develop the state, we think this is insincere as he himself had refused to acknowledge messages by the Opposition since the first day of helming the Johor mentri besar’s post,” the coalition said.

Yesterday, Hasni called on all political leaders in the state to stop squabbling and instead strive to develop the state, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the door was always open to all parties to come up with ideas to restore the state’s economy, to simultaneously help the people who fervently needed the attention and assistance of the government.

Hasni’s message came in response to an earlier statement by Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar warning assemblymen that he will immediately dissolve the state assembly paving the way for a state election following an alleged power grab among politicians.

The warning from the 61-year-old Johor monarch came following rumours that the current state PN government may collapse.

Speculation has been rife that several assemblymen are planning to switch their political allegiances, spurring rumours of another government change in Johor.

At present, Johor is controlled by PN under the leadership of its mentri besar, Hasni, who is from Umno.

His administration holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state PH coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one independent.