Youths, Covid-19 jobless to get RM40m from FT Ministry’s PPR maintenance budget

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Federal Territories Ministry is setting aside RM40 million, or 20 per cent of the RM200 million annual budget of the maintenance for low cost housing projects (PPR), for its youths and those who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the money is part of his ministry’s effort to care for the impoverished and those rendered unemployed by the MCO since March.

He added that the money will be paid as wages for those who take up his ministry’s maintenance work jobs on PPR projects.

“Recently we used RM30 million for repainting, fixing roofs, servicing lights and so on for the PPRs. We used small contractors for these jobs.

“Two days ago, I spoke with the mayor and we agreed that 20 per cent from the RM200 million annual budget for maintenance will be reserved for offering these jobs to the youth and unemployed,” Annuar said during a live Facebook telecast today.

“City Hall will oversee the works while these jobseekers can work and earn a daily wage or they could be offered a short-term contract.”

Annuar also several packages aimed to help reduce the living costs of the urban poor who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be rolled out soon.

“I will announce several packages to extend the safety net or social protection for those who are poverty stricken to reduce the impact of poverty.

“There are six to seven programmes that will affect around 178 PPRs and these programmes I hope will bring some savings and reduce the cost of essential goods for the poor not only in the city but in Putrajaya and Labuan as well.

“There are several ideas that need some polishing and it includes how to provide cheaper prices for essential goods, how to pay for the cost for their kids to go to school like transport and school fees and also how to provide them an alternative way for learning at home,” he added.