Putrajaya makes face shields compulsory for hairdressers in film crews

Ismail Sabri said face shields are part of the standard operating procedures hairdressers taking part in entertainment productions that have been allowed to resume activities have to follow. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Hairdressers involved in movie and television productions must wear face shields to guard against Covid-19, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the face shields provide additional protection beyond surgical masks and are part of the standard operating procedures hairdressers taking part in entertainment productions that have been allowed to resume activities on June 10 have to follow.

“This is a plastic shield that protects the entire face. They also have to wear gloves. And they must not share (these). It has to be theirs alone so there is no possible contamination with others,” he said in his daily security briefing.

He said that such productions must also appoint a special supervisor to oversee all health-related protocols are observed.

However, he said Covid-19 screening was not yet required for production crews at this time.

“We only do it when a Covid-19 case emerges in the area. Like in the Sungai Buloh prison, it wasn’t required till a case was identified then everyone was required to take a swab test.

“For now, there is no film cluster, so it's not required. But if they want to take the precaution for their safety, we welcome them to,” he said.

The government yesterday announced it would permit movie, television and advertisement productions to resume shooting starting next Wednesday.

They are required to adhere to SOPs including social distancing and self-hygiene.

Shortly after the MCO commenced on March 18, the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) advised all licence holders to temporarily postpone all filming until the nationwide lockdown was lifted.

Hairdressers and barbers are among professions that are still not allowed to resume business activities under the conditional movement control order.