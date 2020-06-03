Perak mulls overhaul of booze sale regulations to curb drink driving

A Jaya Grocer staff arranging cans of beer in Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 3 — The Perak government could restrict the hours when liquor may legally be sold as part of plans to reduce drink driving accidents, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.



He said that the state government will review the policies related to the sale and public consumption of alcohol, in line with the the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s decision in the matter.



“We will see whether there is a need to freeze (the issuance of new licence) temporarily or just issue stricter SOPs with the cooperation from police,” he said after launching the POP Travel Cer Citer at his office at the State Secretariat Building here.



On the proposal to completely ban alcohol sales, he said this required a comprehensive study as it could push consumers towards bootleg liquor, which could then cause health problems.



The MB said it would be more effective to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence as well as the importance of responsible consumption.



“The state government is really upset with the recent accidents caused by drunk driving, which affect the lives of innocent people.



“Maybe people have a lot of time now and they drink irresponsibly. If someone wants to drink and bring harm to themselves it’s up to them, but don’t put other life in risk. If you drive in the influence of alcohol then you are the stupidest person in the world,” he added.



Yesterday, it was reported that the Housing and Local Government Ministry was considering suggestions for it to review laws on the sale of alcohol, after the recent increase in road accidents involving drunk drivers.



However, Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said any decision must be made carefully due to long-term implications.



