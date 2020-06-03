Najib criticises ‘uncle Kadir’ for accusing him, Zahid of plotting to topple Perikatan govt

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — In a sarcasm-laden post on Facebook, Datuk Seri Najib Razak today appeared to take potshots at veteran newsman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, after the latter accused him and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of secretly plotting to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Kadir had taken to Facebook to criticise the meeting between Najib and Zahid in the latter’s home, of which photos were posted on social media by Zahid, with the caption stating that Umno is ready for the 15th general election (GE15).

Kadir had mockingly claimed that the caption was a “cryptic” one and questioned if Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are ready to take down the Malay-Muslim government that is PN, to force GE15 to be held much earlier.

“To dissolve Parliament and hold the general election much earlier is Umno’s mantra.

“Or are they both trying to picture and instill confidence in their supporters, that they will be escaping their criminal charges in court?” Kadir wrote, adding that Umno and BN do not have anything to lose, as Muhyiddin had given the party a lifeline, despite its trouncing in GE14, by awarding minister and mentri besar posts, as well as positions in government-linked companies (GLCs).

He said that PAS and Umno can now use their newfound fame and position to decide the fate of PN, adding that Muhyiddin and his faction are now at the mercy of the latter two parties.

In response, Najib then highlighted the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Parliament last month, in which the King had called for a stable government, and to prevent political turmoil during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But PH still wants to topple the government by buying over PN MPs. Even if PH has the numbers, it is a thin margin and the PH 2.0 government would be unstable.

“If one or two MPs cross over, the government will change hands again. Therefore, the Agong can use His Majesty’s wisdom and power to dissolve the Parliament, to solve the country’s political instability. At that time, BN would be ready to go to the ground to fight PH in the general election. That’s what we meant,” he said, adding that BN supports the PN government until GE15.

He said that if Pakatan Harapan “misbehaves” again, BN is prepared to face GE15, so that political stability can return.

“Do you understand, uncle Kadir? What is it about the general election that you are afraid of, uncle Kadir?” Najib sarcastically asked.