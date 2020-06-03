Maszlee tells Bersatu to reject ‘kleptocrats’, return to root cause, but stops short of naming anyone

Maszlee Malik said today that by accepting ‘corrupted kleptocrats’, Bersatu has betrayed the public mandate entrusted to them during the last election. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik called on his party, Bersatu, to reject all political leaders rejected by voters in the 14th General Election that ushered into power the Pakan Harapan (PH) coalition.

In an interview with Sinar Harian aired on Facebook Live this evening, the former education minister said that by accepting these “corrupted kleptocrats”, the party has betrayed the public mandate entrusted to them during the last election.

“When Bersatu accepted those that have been punished by the people because of their kleptocracy, abuses of power, playing dirty politics, being corrupted I believe that is the moment that Bersatu has been derailed from the principles of its founding.

“This is enshrined in the party’s constitution itself. As a Bersatu member, it is my responsibility to bring Bersatu back on track. We cannot accept leaders that were thrown out of power by the people during the last election.

“They have tainted the Malays and turned Malaysia into a global laughing stock because of corruption and kleptocracy. When we sit (in the same house) with them, and also give them power, we will be seen as traitors,” said Maszlee, without specifying any of the political players.

He added that the mandate granted PH by voters back then should be returned.

When asked by the moderator to comment on the Bersatu leadership’s move to nullify his membership as well as four others, including co-founder Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Maszlee skirted the question.

He was asked the same question four times, and finally replied that he remains a Bersatu member who believes in the party’s original spirit at the time of its founding — which is to be the primary party for the Malay community and to reform the country in a more honourable manner.

Maszlee said who political party leaders were does not matter as long as the party’s founding principles are followed through.

“Whoever the leader is, the person must be committed to this struggle against kleptocracy, abuse of power and corruption while ensuring that Bersatu is the premier Malay party.

“The grassroots will not accept bringing or cooperating with those that have been rejected in the 14th General Election to be put into government, being granted places at GLCs and be given power.

“They want those that had struggled from the beginning of the party instead of granting power to those that have been thrown out of the corridors of power,” he said.