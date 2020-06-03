Malaysia to join AEM, AEM+3 virtual conference, says Azmin

In a statement today, Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Malaysia would share its experience and success in using the targeted approach in flattening the Covid-19 curve. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Malaysia will be participating in the Special Asean Economic Ministers’ (AEM) virtual conference on Covid-19 Response, as well as the Special Asean Plus Three Economic Ministers’ (AEM+3) virtual conference, both hosted by Vietnam tomorrow.

The meetings will focus on the collective actions and responses in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as measures taken to mitigate the unintended economic consequences.

In a statement today, Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Malaysia would share its experience and success in using the targeted approach in flattening the Covid-19 curve.

He said the country would also share its experience on lowering the infectivity rate while striking a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods.

“We will also exchange views on the challenges faced in implementing the various movement control orders and our measures to reinvigorate the economy and businesses,” he said.

According to Mohamed Azmin, the conference would also discuss efforts taken by member states regarding research and development initiatives to find a cure for Covid-19.

“In this regard, Malaysia, which has been offered to work with the World Health Organisation for the ‘Solidarity Trial’ research project, will share our perspectives in the development of a vaccine as well as treatment protocols,” he said.

He added that the AEM+3 is expected to adopt the Joint Asean Plus Three Ministerial Statement on Mitigating the Economic Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic. — Bernama