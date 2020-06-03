High Court sets Aug 6 to hear judicial review application on LTTE

Counsel Omar Kutty, representing V. Balamurugan said the court informed the parties involved through an e-mail yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The High Court today fixed August 6 to hear the judicial review application filed by taxi driver V. Balamurugan to delist LTTE from being gazetted as a terrorist group.

Counsel Omar Kutty, representing Balamurugan said the court informed the parties involved through an e-mail yesterday.

“The application will be heard before Judge Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya and the court also ordered the applicant to file affidavit-in-reply on or before July 2,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp here today.

Omar said the Home Minister and the Malaysian Government as the first and second respondents respectively filed their affidavit last month.

On February 6, Balamurugan obtained permission from the court to initiate the judicial review proceeding.

On January 8, Balamurugan, 38, filed an application for leave to initiate a judicial review to seek a declaration that the LTTE details in the gazette as null and void and the listing of LTTE was unlawful as it was ultra vires to the Federal Constitution.

He is also seeking leave for a certiorari order to quash the listing of LTTE in the gazette, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Declaration of Specified Entities and Reporting Requirements (Amendment) 2014; dated November 12, 2014.

On February 24, Balamurugan was acquitted and discharged on five charges of supporting LTTE by High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh after the prosecution informed the court that they received instruction from the Attorney-General Chamber to drop the charges against the accused. — Bernama