Former director remanded over false claims worth nearly RM70,000 in Terengganu

According to the sources, the former director was alleged to have submitted eight false claims related to works at the institute amounting to nearly RM70,000 in 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 3 — A former director of a research institute has been remanded for six days starting today by the Magistrate’s Court here on suspicion of making false claims worth nearly RM70,000.

The remand order against the accused, aged 56, was issued by Kuala Terengganu Sessions/ Magistrate Court assistant registrar Wan Aziantie Wan Ab Karim @ Isa.

Meanwhile, three other men, aged between 42 and 63, who were managers of a supplier company, were also remanded to assist with the investigation.

According to the sources, the former director was alleged to have submitted eight false claims related to works at the institute amounting to nearly RM70,000 in 2018.

All suspects were arrested at about 10 am yesterday at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Terengganu office.

The remand order was issued to facilitate the investigation under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) Act 2009 which carries maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years, and a fine of no less than five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, or whichever higher, upon conviction. — Bernama