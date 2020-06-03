Dr Noor Hisham: PM, other officers to resume work tomorrow after Covid-19 self-quarantine ends today

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tested negative for Covid-19 and will return to work tomorrow. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and several other government officials who were exposed to a Covid-19 patient at a post-Cabinet meeting have tested negative for the infection and will return to work tomorrow, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 35 government officers who were in close contact with an officer who tested positive for Covid-19 will end their 14-day self quarantine today.

“The 35, including the prime minister, had shown good results and tested negative for Covid-19,” he said in his daily briefing, referring to Muhyiddin.

“Today is their 14th day in isolation. As they have all tested negative, they will be return to work tomorrow.”

Dr Noor Hisham also added that officer who tested positive is also improving and swab tests have been showing encouraging results.

On May 20, Muhyiddin chaired a post-cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, which was also attended by an officer who later tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Two days later, after initial testing, all attendees of the meeting were ordered to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine.