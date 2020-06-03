All children’s nurseries in Terengganu to operate from Tuesday

A kindergarten in Taman Setapak Jaya, Kuala Lumpur undergoes disinfection March 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 3 — The Terengganu state government has permitted all children’s nurseries in the state to operate from next Tuesday.

State Welfare, Women and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat said it involved 231 nurseries including private and government ones such as Taska Permata, Taska Perpaduan and Taska Kemas.

However, he said the operation of nurseries was subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

He said the latest SOP practices were similar to those practiced in the nurseries before, but there are some additional procedures to prevent the risk of transmission.

“Besides the compulsory body temperature checks, all the nurseries are directed to reduce children’s play activities... more to watching television and sleeping.

“In addition, toys and the toilets need to be washed by the teacher or nursery caretaker after being used by each individual to avoid the risk of infection,” he said when met after the state executive council (exco) meeting here today.

In this regard, Hanafiah said they together with JKM, the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department and State Health Department would brief all nursery entrepreneurs and operators in each district tomorrow, regarding the SOPs.

He said after the opening, the JKM would monitor each of the nurseries and those which failed to comply with the SOPs would be subjected to strict action and ordered to close immediately.

“Although we have given permission, there are still many parents who will take precautions by not sending their children to nurseries.

“This is because according to our records for Taska Permata, out of 3,000 infants and children who are registered, only 500 will send their children on Tuesday,” he said. — Bernama