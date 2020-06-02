Sabah minister urges all food industries to resume operations

KOTA KINABALU, June 2 — Sabah Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung has urged all operators of food businesses in the state to resume operations but by adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

“But I emphasise that all the shops must follow the SOP, including ensuring social distancing, so the chance of getting the virus is very low.

“But if it (Covid-19 case) happens, the government will help to sanitise the place and the shop can be opened again,” he said.

Poon told reporters this after receiving medical aid from SME Sabah here today. Also present was Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Meanwhile, Dr Christina said some shops had been asked to temporarily shut down for failing to adhere to the SOP.

She said the offences included failing to adhere to social distancing regulations and operating beyond the hours allowed during the conditional movement control order (CMCO). — Bernama