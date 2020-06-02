Police cripples Bengali gang active in breaking into offices in Selangor and KL

Following the arrest of the ‘Bengali Gang’, 10 crime cases in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor as well as those being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code had been solved. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Eight members of the Bengali gang, comprising locals and foreigners from India, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Rohingya, were arrested after being suspected of breaking into offices at Plaza Damansara, Bukit Damansara, here early last month.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the Kuala Lumpur CID’s crime intelligence division (D4) personnel arrested two men and five women through Op Pintu at a house in Klang, Selangor on Sunday.

According to him, subsequently, another local man was arrested in a flat housing area in the capital yesterday.

“During the operation, police seized various items including a handgun, ammunition, knives, cell phones, laptops and cameras worth RM20,000,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said three of the suspects had 16 criminal records for cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act and Section 379A, Section 380 and Section 372B of the Penal Code.

Investigations found the group had been active since last year and targeted offices and residences around the capital and Selangor to break in and steal valuable items such as laptops, televisions and mobile phones.

According to him, following the arrest of the ‘Bengali Gang’, 10 crime cases in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor as well as those being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code had been solved.

“We are still tracking the remaining members of this group and the public who has information of other individuals involved with the gang can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police CID via 03-2146 0670 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 , “he said. — Bernama