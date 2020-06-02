Perak to replace pre-marriage course with special interview during CMCO

Muslim couples who plan to get married during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period in Perak do not need to attend a pre-marriage course. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, June 2 — Beginning tomorrow, Muslim couples who plan to get married during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period in Perak do not need to attend a pre-marriage course.

State Islamic Religion and Information Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the course would be replaced by a special interview or Tatacara Temuduga Khas (TTK) which would be conducted at religious offices in respective districts.

“The flexibility is given to those who have not attended the pre-marriage course due to the implementation of CMCO.

“The interview session will be conducted free of charge and RM5 will be imposed for certificates,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Akmal said applicants were required to fill up a special form which could be obtained at religious offices in their respective districts.

The couples would alos have to submit their marriage applications online at www.sppim.gov.my/sppim/online/benarnikahonline.

Meanwhile, the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) is mulling a plan to conduct pre-marriage course online.

Elaborating, its director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said JAIPk would start implementing the online course after the CMCO is lifted at the latest, to provide participants better understanding of marriage.

“Through the online course, JAIPk would provide a module and participants will also be required to answer certain questions to check for their understanding,” he said.

Yesterday, the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department decided to hold a special interview session to replace the existing pre-marriage course for Muslims during the CMCO period and for up to six months after it is lifted. — Bernama