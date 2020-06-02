PDRM announces transfer of 10 senior officers, effective July 6

PDRM Corporate Communication head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri is the new Deputy Director of Forensic/DNA DatabankStrategic Planning, Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting DCP. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Head of the Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat (Legal) SAC Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri is among 10 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a transfer exercise, effective July 6.

PDRM Corporate Communication head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement today, said Mohd Azman is the new Deputy Director of Forensic/DNA DatabankStrategic Planning, Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting DCP.

Mohd Azman current post will be taken over by Assistant Director (Corporate Criminal Investigation/ Societies/Companies), Commercial Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, ACP Rajagopal Ramadhass, with the rank of acting SAC.

The transfer also involved Supt E2D1, Special Branch, Bukit Aman, Supt Datin Nor Hayati Ghazali, who is appointed Staff Officer E2D, Special Branch, Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting ACP.

Nor Hayati replaces ACP Nor Azizi Maarof , who will assume the post of Deputy Chief of Special Branch, Intelligence and Operation, Penang.

The transfer exercise also involves Assistant Director (D11) Sexual, Women and Child Investigation, Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, Supt Siti Kamsiah Hassan, who is appointed Principal Assistant Director D11 with the rank of acting ACP.

Kedah Deputy Head of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement DSP Hussin Zamora will be transferred to Johor as Kota Tinggi District Police Chief with the rank of acting Supt.

Hussin replaces Supt Ahsmon Bajah, who takes over as ACP International Relations, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat (Administration), Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting ACP. — Bernama