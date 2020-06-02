MACC confirms reports lodged against former minister over abuse of power

A general view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 22, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, June 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today received two reports against a former minister for alleged abuse of power when he was in the government.

The reports were lodged by Federal Territories Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Zahin Zainal and Pemuda Negara Negri Sembilan coordinator Datuk Seri Sanjeevan Ramakrishnan at the MACC headquarters here.

“We have solid evidence. If we do not possess something solid, we would not be here to burden the authorities,” Zahin told reporters before making the report. Zahin was accompanied by Sepang Armada chief Shahmi Shamsudin, who was representing Selangor Armada.

An MACC officer confirmed receiving the two reports. — Bernama