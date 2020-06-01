Technician loses RM22,750 in bogus iPhone11 deal in Pahang

File picture of iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

KUANTAN, June 1 — A technician lost RM22,750 after he was duped into ‘buying’ an iPhone 11 advertised on Instagram last week.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the male victim, 22, wanted to buy the smartphone offered at RM1,350 on Instagram on Thursday.

“The victim claimed he had been dealing with an Indonesian man via WhatsApp and was asked to pay the price for the smartphone to be delivered through a courier company.

“The victim said he made six online transactions using his two sisters’ bank accounts to the account number given by the suspect before realising that he had paid a large amount,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim only started to feel suspicious when the suspect kept asking for money although he had already paid more than the advertised price, prompting him to lodge a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and liable to a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama