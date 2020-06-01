RMAF to set up new squadron for unmanned aircraft system (VIDEO)

RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad said the UAS squadron would take over the 11th Squadron which currently operates the SU-30MKM aircraft while the fighter jet squadron would be reassigned as the 12th Squadron. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will set up a squadron for the operations of unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in the near future.

RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad said the UAS squadron would take over the 11th Squadron which currently operates the SU-30MKM aircraft while the fighter jet squadron would be reassigned as the 12th Squadron.

He said this in a special message on RMAF official Facebook page in conjunction with the 62nd anniversary of RMAF today. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Berupaya Bersiaga, Kedaulatan Terjaga” (Being Capable, Prepared; Sovereignty Safeguarded).

Meanwhile, Ackbal said RMAF had carried out 42 missions carrying 270 tonnes of essentials, including medical items, additional clinical specimens and PPE for frontliners in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Alhamdulillah, all of these missions have been well implemented which proved that the RMAF is always ready and committed,” he said.

RMAF assets have also been able to track down several foreign boats in the Straits of Melaka carrying hundreds of immigrants, said Ackbal, who also congratulated all the RMAF personnel involved in the operation.

On the 10-year Air Force Next Generation transformation plan that will expire at the end of this year, he said it would be followed by a new strategic plan namely the RMAF Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55).

“The first phase of CAP55 will start in January next year,” he said. — Bernama