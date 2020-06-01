Police probing into Penang PKR Youth chief’s car vandalism case

Police are investigating the case where Penang PKR Youth chief Fahmi Zainol’s car windscreen was smashed, believed to be by vandals, at his home in Kampung Baru today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 1 — Police are investigating the case where Penang PKR Youth chief Fahmi Zainol’s car windscreen was smashed, believed to be by vandals, at his home in Kampung Baru today.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 28-year-old Fahmi discovered the damage at 9am, with the windscreen of his Toyota Vios car smashed with what is believed to be a brick that was found nearby.

“He claims that he doesn’t owe anyone any money and has no enemies. Since he is active in politics, he fears that certain parties might be unhappy with him. Investigations found that nothing was missing from his car,” he said in a statement today, adding that police had opened an investigation paper on the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing damage.

Fahmi, who is also Seberang Perai City Council member, refused to blame any party over the incident and said he would leave it to the police to investigate.

“In my years of involvement in politics, this is the first time such an incident has occurred. If it was meant to scare me, then it’s an extreme and outdated action,” he said. — Bernama