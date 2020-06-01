Covid-19: Cops on the hunt for Rohingya man who escaped from quarantine centre in Tanjung Rambutan

The police are searching for a Rohingya man who reportedly escaped from a quarantine centre at the Ministry of Health Malaysia’s Training Institute in Tanjung Rambutan here yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, June 1 — The police are searching for a Rohingya man who reportedly escaped from a quarantine centre at the Ministry of Health Malaysia’s Training Institute in Tanjung Rambutan here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said Rohim Mohd Zokoria, 27, was realised to be missing while a Ministry of Health staff was monitoring those quarantined at block E-2-83 of the facility at about 11am.

“Ministry staff and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel looked for the man around the quarantine block and his designated room, but could not find him,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said Rohim was of a sturdy build and weighed about 65 kg, with short straight black hair, and an estimated height of between 165 to 168cm.

The suspect was initially placed at the quarantine centre at 5pm on Saturday after being detained by the Muallim district police at a roadblock at KM388.3 of the North-South Expressway and was admitted to Slim River Hospital for having Covid-19 symptoms.

“However, a screening done at the Slim River Hospital found that the suspect was negative for Covid-19, and he was sent back to the quarantine centre to be quarantined for 14 days,” said A. Asmadi.

He said there were no other details about the suspect at the quarantine centre as he did not possess any identification documents and only filled out his name and passport number on the form provided.

Investigations revealed that the quarantine centre which housed 57 people, was still awaiting swab test results for the individuals including Rohim’s.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 as well as Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama