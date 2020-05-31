Bumiputra chart consistently higher participation, highest growth rate in labour force, Malaysia’s Statistics Department shows

The Bumiputera community has consistently recorded the fastest growth and most participation among locals in the country’s overall labour force. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Bumiputera community has consistently recorded the fastest growth and most participation among locals in the country’s overall labour force, according to an informal study from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said today.

In a newsletter, the DOSM said the Bumiputera community outperformed other ethnic groups within the Malaysian labour force in terms of labour participation from 1982 until 2018.

“The highest growth rate for Bumiputra, Chinese and Indian took place in 2000 with an increase of 10.5 per cent, 5.6 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively.

“As for Others, the highest labour participation was recorded in 1993 at 36.3 per cent,” it said.

Others is a catchall category for ethnicities aside from the three that were distinctly listed.

The department added that most ethnic groups in Malaysia that were working showed an increase every year from 1982 until 2018 except Others which showed the highest drop in 2000.

In a disclaimer, DOSM stated that the data gathered in the newsletter were based on observations and simple data gathering undertaken by DOSM officers during the movement control order (MCO).

Since it was done on an ad-hoc basis, DOSM therefore said the data did not fully meet the country’s official statistics release standards and cannot be interpreted as official statistics released by the DOSM.