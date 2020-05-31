Belarusian detained for insulting cop at Selangor-N.sembilan border

PORT DICKSON, May 31 — A Belarusian man who was initially only slapped with a compound for attempting to cross state borders, pushed his luck and got himself detained later after insulting the policeman on duty.

The foreigner was stopped by policemen while attempting to cross state borders by walking from Sepang, Selangor towards Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 2.08 pm incident, the 29-year old man was trying to cross state lines without permission and a reasonable excuse.

“The officer on duty at the roadblock proceeded to issue a compound but the man suddenly scolded the officer by uttering abusive and insulting words, besides acting aggressively.

“The man was arrested and brought to the Port Dickson police district headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said the case is investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duty. — Bernama