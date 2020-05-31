34 individuals in 11 ‘kereta sapu’ detained for defying CMCO in Lahad Datu

Police arrested 34 individuals and seized 11 ‘kereta sapu’ in the Lahad Datu district yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

LAHAD DATU, May 31 — Police arrested 34 individuals and seized 11 “kereta sapu” (private vehicles not licenced to take passengers) in the Lahad Datu district yesterday for defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the individuals, aged between 18 and 68, were detained for breach of the CMCO regulations, which included persons not belonging to the same family or staying in the same house travelling in one car.

They were caught violating Regulation 9 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 during an operation in Jalan Tengah Nipah, here, he said in a statement here today.

He said 17 of those detained were locals and they were issued compound.

The remaining 17 individuals, including six women, are foreigners and they were detained for further investigation under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act, he added. — Bernama