27 Kedai Tenaga in KL, Negri Sembilan and Selangor to reopen tomorrow, says TNB

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will reopen 27 Kedai Tenaga in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Selangor and Negri Sembilan tomorrow to enable customers to get detailed explanation about their bill adjustment at the counters.

Customers in KL and the two states will also start receiving the actual bills tomorrow, following the recommencement of meter reading which has been put on hold since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

“More than 3.5 million customers will receive their actual bills together with adjustment of their estimated bills which TNB has been providing since March,” the utility company said in a statement today.

TNB highlighted that generally, customers can expect their actual bills to be higher than the estimated bills as the bills were based on lower usage in February compared to the MCO period.

“Throughout the MCO, residential electricity usage surged between 20 and 50 per cent as occupants of residential premises stayed at home in adherence to the MCO while employers work from home,” it added.

According to TNB, the reopening of Kedai Tenaga will thus bring the total Kedai Tenaga back in operations to 119 after being temporarily closed due to the MCO.

Another 26 TNB self-service kiosks will also resume operations, bringing the number of kiosks that are back in service in the Peninsular to 83.

The resumption of operations of Kedai Tenaga from 9am to 4pm except on weekends, TNB kiosk between 8am and 8pm, and meter reading are in tandem with the three states now being categorised as green and yellow zones of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Kedai Tenaga, TNB customers can also contact TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454 on bill enquiries.

Other services that can be transacted at Kedai Tenaga include bill payment, new application for electricity supply, change of tenancy and account closure.

Meanwhile, operations of six Kedai Tenaga at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) throughout Peninsular Malaysia will only resume on June 9. — Bernama