Two siblings stung by hornets in Terengganu, one in critical condition

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 30 — Two siblings were rushed to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) after they were believed to have been stung by hornets in an incident at Felda Kerteh 4 in Dungun this afternoon.

In the 3pm incident, Nur Nazihah Mohd Sabri, 8, and her brother, Muhamad Azib, 6 were playing with some friends at a hill near their home.

The victims’ mother, Rohayu Mat Lazim, said at about 3pm, her son rushed into the house in pain and with swellings on his body.

“He came to tell me that his sister had been stung badly. Nur Nazihah was very weak at the time, and my husband was not back from work, so I took both of them to the Ketengah Jaya Clinic before being referred to the Dungun Hospital, and at 8pm, they were transferred to HSNZ,” she said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Rohayu said doctors informed her that Nur Nazihah’s internal organs had been affected, while her son’s condition was stable and improving.

“I don’t know how they could have gone there to play today as my husband and I have time and again reminded them to avoid the area.

“During the incident, the other children managed to escape, but Nur Nazihah got stuck at a fence, so she got stung the most, almost 60 times,” said the mother of five. — Bernama