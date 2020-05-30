RM2m allocated to build retaining wall at landslide area in Taman Kelab Ukay, says housing minister

Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin during a visit to an area affected by landslide at the Taman Kelab Ukay in Bukit Antarabangsa May 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― A sum of RM2 million has been allocated to build a retaining wall at a landslide area that affected seven houses in Taman Kelab Ukay, Bukit Antarabangsa, here, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has been directed to take immediate action to repair the affected area.

According to her, construction and repair works were expected to be completed within six months and residents were directed to vacate their homes during the period.

“I have directed the contractors to start their work, the allocation has been approved immediately for MPAJ to do their work,” she told reporters after visiting the scene today.

Commenting on residents ordered to vacate their homes, the Ampang Member of Parliament said they would be temporarily housed at the Hotel De Palma, Ampang.

“They will be given time to clear the house and firefighters will help them to shift the necessary things and so on.

“They and their families can then go to De Palma before thinking of their homes for six months, the cost will be borne by me and Azmin (Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali)... for accomodation we budget about RM3,000 a month for a family,” she said.

About 40 occupants of seven two-storey houses were ordered to vacate their homes following a landslide early this morning.

Azmin, meanwhile, said the relevant agency would investigate the cause of the landslide as there was still soil movement in the area.

He said, he was informed that work to improve the slopes in the area had already been offered to qualified contractors in March, but could not proceed following the movement control order (MCO). ― Bernama