RM120,000 worth of compounds collected during festive season price control scheme, says ministry

TANJONG KARANG, May 30 — Compounds amounting to RM120,000 have been collected by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) nationwide during the enforcement of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme from May 20 until yesterday.

KPDNHEP deputy secretary-general (domestic market) Alauddin Sidal said the compounds were for 50 cases of various offences involving wholesalers and retailers.

“A total of 15 retailers and two wholesalers were compounded for selling items exceeding the maximum price and blaming it on having to purchase the goods from suppliers at a high price.

“A total of 33 retailers were compounded for failing to display price tags,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Tanjong Karang Market here today.

He added that Johor were the worst offenders with 15 cases, followed by Pahang (13 cases), Kuala Lumpur (10) and Kedah (7).

Alauddin added that during the same period, KPDNHEP enforcement officers also inspected 18,825 business premises nationwide to ensure no retailers nor wholesalers tried to take advantage by hiking the prices of goods.

He said the KPDNHEP had given the assurance that there would always be sufficient supply of goods throughout the festive and Conditional movement control order (CMCO) periods.

This, he said, was because KPDNHEP constantly worked closely with the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry as well as Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to ensure adequate supply of food and necessities. — Bernama