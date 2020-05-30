Redzuan admits meeting Dr Mahathir yesterday, but only because it’s Raya

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is seen in front of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s house in Seri Kembangan February 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Bersatu Supreme Council (MPT) member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof has admitted to meeting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Perdana Leadership Foundation (YPK) for a 45-minute meeting at around 9am yesterday.

It was reported by Malay daily Berita Harian that the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) had also received approval from the National Security Council (NSC) to meet the Langkawi MP, since he was supposed to be in Covid-19 quarantine.

He also denied that the meeting meant that he had pulled out of supporting the current ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

“Yes, I met Tun. I met him at YPK at around 9am. I could see him after receiving approval from the NSC because I have been tested negative (Covid-19). It was a normal meeting because it is Aidilfitri.

“We are good friends, old friends. There was no political discussion. I had advised and invited Tun to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as ‘friends’ to rebuild the country as it is being plagued by Covid-19. Tun seemed positive with the advice.

“The meeting is not what was reported by the media that I was leaving PN. That’s not true. That’s slander by those with other vested interests, who want to make me look bad,” Redzuan reportedly said, ending the speculation that he is joining Dr Mahathir’s camp against Muhyiddin.

His office had also denied that the Alor Gajah MP was going to hold a special press conference yesterday as he was still undergoing a 14-day quarantine after a post-Cabinet meeting with Muhyiddin last week that was also attended by an officer who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, a few Bersatu leaders were seen meeting Dr Mahathir in Petaling Jaya. These include former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh and former education minister Maszlee Malik.

Shahruddin and Redzuan were among the government leaders that many speculated were going to abandon the backdoor government coalition.

Redzuan firmly elaborated that he will remain with Muhyiddin to focus on the country’s economy and pull it out of the rut created by the global pandemic.

“The prime minister has done a good job and is working hard to repair the nation’s economy. We will continue to make changes, utilising the law to correct any mistakes. This is all the prime minister’s decision.

“We should stand behind him,” he reportedly said.