MB: Selangor govt to monitor at-risk sites in Bukit Antarabangsa after today’s landslide

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (left) during a visit to an area affected by landslide at the Taman Kelab Ukay in Bukit Antarabangsa May 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Selangor state government will from time to time, monitor the sites which are at risk of landslides at Bukit Antarabangsa here, to prevent recurring incidents affecting the locals.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said similar disasters had occurred in the area between 2008 and last year.

“This is known to be a fragile land site area but houses have already been built here since the 80s, so the state government will have to constantly monitor the situation to avoid a similar incident or bigger disasters from happening,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after a survey of the landslide site at Taman Kelab Ukay, which had affected seven houses involving about 40 people.

The media had earlier reported that in December last year, the authorities had ordered a bungalow in the vicinity to be vacated and demolished, following severe soil movement, while occupants of two nearby houses were ordered to move out immediately.

Amirudin added that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage would carry out restoration works at Sungai Sering and its tributaries to prevent flooding.

“This is an on-going project but it was put on hold following the movement control order ... the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) will take this matter up to the State Economic Action Council next Thursday,” he said.

Following the landslide today, he said the affected residents would be relocated to a nearby hotel for seven days.

“The state government will help the victims wherever possible,” he said adding that MPAJ would expedite the recovery process which could take as long as six months.

Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was at the press conference called on residents’ representatives in the housing area to be on the alert of impending landslides especially following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, MPAJ president Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain said a four-metre high retaining wall stretching about 70 metres would be built to restore slope stability as well as the damaged structure. — Bernama