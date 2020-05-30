Ku Abd Rahman appointed new Keda chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) today announced the appointment of Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail as the new Chairman of the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda), effective June 1.

Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the ministry was confident that with his leadership skills, capabilities, expertise and experience, Ku Abd Rahman would be able to provide excellent services for the future development of the agency.

“As a Federal government agency under the ministry, Keda is responsible for various aspects of development and is committed to implementing quality development and service programmes to meet customer satisfaction based on efficient, trustworthy, effective and friendly services to achieve rural prosperity,” he said in a statement here. — Bernama