Agong, Permaisuri Agong convey Kaamatan Festival greetings

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed the greetings in a post on the Istana Negara’s social media accounts. — Picture via Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed Kaamatan Festival greetings to all the people celebrating the festival today and tomorrow.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan. Happy Harvest Festival to all our friends in Sabah.

“May you enjoy abundance of health, wealth and prosperity.”

Their Majesties expressed the greetings in a post on the Istana Negara Facebook account.

Kaamatan Festival, also known as Pesta Menuai, is celebrated by the Kadazandusun community in Sabah as a gesture of gratitude at the end of the harvest season. — Bernama