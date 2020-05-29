Sg Selisik water treatment plant still shut after diesel spill

Air Selangor said it is still unable to anticipate the restoration of water supply in the affected areas. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Sg Selisik Water Treatment Plant has not resumed operations as diesel contamination is still being detected in the raw water source with the eight affected areas in Hulu Selangor still experiencing unscheduled water supply interruption.



Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is still unable to anticipate the restoration of water supply in the affected areas as Sg. Selisek is not able to produce clean water for customers, said corporate communications head Elina Baseri in a statement here.



The eight areas are Kampung Sungai Nilam or Kampung Seri Pagi; Kampung Lalang Sungai Selisek; Rumah Murah Pkt 2; Kampung Serigala; Kampung Orang Asli Serigala; Kampung Bahom; Kampung Sekolah and clinic quarters; as well as Kampung Gesir Tengah.



Elina said efforts by the Department of Environment (DOE) Perak to remove diesel that spilled into the river after a diesel tanker was involved in an accident at KM 389.2 North South Highway near Behrang, had to be stopped yesterday due to heavy rain.



Work will resume this morning to ensure no more diesel in the river.



“Assistance through mobilisation of water tankers is still ongoing to distribute emergency water supply to customers in affected areas. Air Selangor would like to thank our customers for their kind cooperation with our employees during the delivery of water supply assistance through water tankers,” she said. — Bernama