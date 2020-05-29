PM Muhyiddin conveys Kaamatan Festival, Gawai Day greetings

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hopes that the festivals would serve as a catalyst to forge closer multi-racial ties in the country and as a reflection of religious harmony in Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today conveyed his Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day greetings to the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

He hoped that the festivals would serve as a catalyst to forge closer multi-racial ties in the country and as a reflection of religious harmony in Malaysia.

“The Kaamatan Festival and the Gawai Day this year will certainly be celebrated in a different atmosphere as the country is still in battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, I hope the situation does not prevent us from communicating with family members and friends to express joy in ushering in the celebration,” he said in a posting on his social media account here today.

Tomorrow, the Kadazandusun community in Sabah will celebrate the Kaamatan Festival and two days later, the Dayak community in Sarawak will celebrate Gawai Day.

The festivals are to give thanks for a bountiful harvest and before the new farming season begins.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said he was informed that some of the Kaamatan Festival events could be held online, adding that move was most welcome so that its traditions would continue to be celebrated in Malaysia’s ‘new normal’.

“May the celebrations continue to promote harmony between the people in the country and strengthen our unity,” he said. — Bernama