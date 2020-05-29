Covid-19: No need to wear a mask when jogging or alone in the car, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that practising social distancing and maintaining good personal hygiene are more important as this will ensure the virus doesn’t spread. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there’s no need to wear a mask when you are out jogging or in the car alone.

He added that practising social distancing and maintaining good personal hygiene are more important as this will ensure the virus doesn’t spread.

“There are many types of masks and some of them, after using for two to three hours, will wear out. When jogging, if there’s no one around, no need to wear it.

“Wear a mask if you have symptoms or have to go out to a public place. If you want to jog, the safest thing to do is to keep a two- to three-metre space from others,” said Dr Noor Hisham today during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

He was responding to a question from a reporter who said that there had been reports of people passing out and even dying after wearing a mask while jogging or in the gym.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the purpose of wearing masks is to break the chain of infection and for this reason, they should be used when in public places, in the outdoors with others and as a precautionary measure if one has symptoms of Covid-19.

“That’s why when you’re driving alone you don’t need to wear a mask. If you wear it for too long, you will feel drowsy so use it when you are in public places,” he added.