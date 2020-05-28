Sungai Petani MP says returning rakyat’s GE14 mandate to Pakatan a work in progress

Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A group of PKR MPs have said that discussions and negotiations with all quarters are still ongoing, in an effort to return the rakyat’s mandate to its rightful place as soon as possible.

Led by PKR parliamentary whip and Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, the MPs said the party’s stance must be strengthened as the mandate was clearly given to Pakatan Harapan (PH) during the 14th general election in 2018.

“Keadilan MPs also stressed the need to reflect and analyse all their efforts thus far, as well as to fulfil promises made and to avoid past mistakes being repeated,” he said in a Facebook post.

Johari was one of 39 MPs who participated in an online meeting earlier today. He added that among the things discussed included scrutinising policies that prioritise the rakyat, and the need to update their strategies in strengthening the Reformasi agenda both within and without Parliament.

“Keadilan MPs were reminded to prioritise the welfare of the rakyat, especially those who are affected by Covid-19 following a loss of income or employment, something which requires comprehensive effort to address.

“This is not a struggle among political elites to seize power, but instead an effort to bring about the real Reformasi agenda which cares for the people. Any form of power transition must be conducted as promised, in an orderly and peaceful manner according to the law,” he said.

PKR was recently hit by a series of resignations and departures from the party by members in Sarawak. This includes its former state Women wing chief Catherine Jok Uvang, state deputy Youth chief and Bandar Kuching chairman Simon Siah, PKR Mas Gading division chief Boniface Willy Tumek and his deputy Francis Teron, former vice-chairman Nicholas Bawin, PKR Sri Kandi chief Sylvia Pawa and PKR’s National Women vice-head Vook Shiak Ni.