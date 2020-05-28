RM10,000 compound imposed on trader in Kota Tinggi for selling face masks above ceiling price

Vendors sell face masks outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA TINGGI, May 28 — A trader here was slapped with a RM10,000 compound for selling three-ply face masks higher than the ceiling price set by the government.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) chief enforcement officer in Kota Tinggi, Rasul Ismail said the action was taken following complaints on the trader selling the face mask for RM2 per unit, which is above the ceiling price of RM1.50 per unit.

“Upon inspection, we immediately issued a compound of RM10,000 to the trader and seized all the face masks,” he said in a statement here today.

The offence is committed under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (PCAPA) 2011.

Meanwhile, he said his office has recorded seven cases for offences under PCAPA and two cases under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 since enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

The seven cases were for failing to display price tags and selling above permitted price, while the offences under the Consumer Protection Act were for providing misleading information about prices, he said, adding that the offenders were issued compound of RM1,000 each. — Bernama