Provide accurate information when applying for wage subsidy, employers told

Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim presenting a replica of the RM2,000 cheque of SOCSO funeral management benefit and survivor’s pension to Nor Hafizah Mohd Aziz in Changlun, May 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

JITRA, May 28 — Employers applying for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) have been urged to provide accurate information to avoid their applications being rejected.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim said this was because there were employers provided wrong business registration number and an inactive bank account when applying for the scheme.

“We find that there are employers who provided the wrong business registration number in their applications. There are also those who gave inactive or dormant bank accounts.

“Such an error would cause a delay in payment of the wage subsidy if it is rejected by the bank when the payment is about to be given out,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Awang said, as of yesterday, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) had received 299,166 applications from employers for the subsidy programme involving 2.4 million workers nationwide.

Of these, 281,469 or 94 per cent of applications were approved, while the rest were still under consideration.

“Employers from micro and small enterprises form the majority of applicants and we hope those who have yet to apply, to start applying now,” he said.

Earlier, Awang presented the RM2,000 of SOCSO funeral management benefit and survivor’s pension to Nor Hafizah Mohd Aziz, 40, at Kampung Titi Kerbau, Changlun near here.

Nor Hafizah was the widow of the late Jasni Abdul Aziz, an auxiliary police personal, attached to the Malaysia Airports Bhd at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Kepala Batas, who was involved in an accident and died in Napoh, here, on May 24. — Bernama