Lane closure at Jalan Kuala Selangor to be extended from June 1

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The intermittent closure of lanes to Jalan Kuala Selangor from the Puchong Damansara Highway (LDP) will be extended starting June 1, to facilitate road construction works.

MMC-Gamuda in a statement today said the one-month irregular and periodic closure would continue at the Persiaran Jati, DUKE2 and MRR2 stretch along Jalan Kuala Selangor and the road works would be in progress from 10pm to 6am.

“Road users heading to Kepong will need to use Jalan Kuala Selangor due to the closure of DUKE2 and MRR2,” the statement said. — Bernama