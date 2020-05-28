Body of second sibling found in Sungai Terengganu

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieved the body of Umar Iskandar Mohd, 21, earlier this morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, May 28 — The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department has recovered the body of the second of three brothers who drowned in Sungai Terengganu near Kampung Kuala Telemong here, less than two hours after finding the body of his older brother.

The body of Khairil Firdaus Mohd, 17, was recovered at 11.36am while that of his brother Umar Iskandar, 21, was found at 9.50am on the riverbed 150 metres from the location.

“The focus of the operations is now on finding the third victim, Khalif Naim, 16," he said. — Bernama