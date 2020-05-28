Body found in Sungai Terengganu after siblings feared drowned

K Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieved the body of Umar Iskandar Mohd, 21, earlier this morning. — Bernama pic UALA BERANG, May 28 — The body of one of three brothers feared drowned at Sungai Terengganu near Kampung Kuala Telemong here, was found at 9.50am today.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Mohd Basri Kamarazaman said the body of Umar Iskandar Mohd, 21, was discovered 100 metres from the location.

“The victim’s body was found on the riverbed by Fire and Rescue Department Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) and handed over to the police for further action,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Basri said the department is also using K9 Unit tracker dogs from Jalan Klang Lama to help with the search operations for the two victims, Khairil Firdaus, 17 and Khalif Naim, 16. — Bernama