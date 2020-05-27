Viral message on Bukit Lagong Orang Asli not receiving assistance a hoax, says Jakoa

Jakoa advised the public to be more careful when receiving such messages, especially when it involves the collection of funds, and to always seek clarification from Jakoa if they receive any information regarding the Orang Asli community. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The viralled WhatsApp message claiming that residents of Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Lagong, Selangor did not receive any food assistance during the movement control order (MCO) is a hoax, said Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) director-general Prof Juli Edo.

She said the message also sought to collect funds from the public, to be banked into a CIMB account under the name of Noor Aziah Mat, aimed at channelling assistance to the indigenous community.

“Jakoa wants to emphasise that the message is fake and that the collection made by the individual is approved by Jakoa.

“In fact, during the MCO period beginning March 18, the Bukit Lagong Orang Asli community has received the Jakoa Food Basket Assistance thrice on April 7, April 16 and May 8, which included basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, wheat flour, salt, sugar, tea powder, condensed milk, sardines and soy sauce,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Jakoa wants to advise the public to be more careful when receiving such messages, especially when it involves the collection of funds, and to always seek clarification from Jakoa if they receive any information regarding the Orang Asli community.

“Any queries on the Orang Asli community can be made via the Jakoa Operations Centre at 03-21610577 or email to [email protected],” she said. — Bernama