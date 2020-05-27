In Johor, unemployed man sentenced to five months’ jail for trespassing into Istana Pasir Pelangi

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — A 35-year-old unemployed man was sentenced to five months' jail by the Magistrate's Court here today for trespassing into Istana Pasir Pelangi’s palace grounds here last week.

The accused, Juel Huran, was sentenced by Magistrate Lee Jun Keong after pleading guilty to the charge.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was found guilty of being in the palace premises without a pass, permit or card issued by any authority at 9.22am on May 22.

If convicted, the accused, a former hotel worker, could be sentenced to a maximum of two years or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both.

In his appeal, the accused, who has been out of work since the movement control order (MCO) started, requested for a reduced sentence as he is the sole breadwinner for his unemployed wife and two children.

Deputy public prosecutor Benedict Choong Kai-Qi prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.



