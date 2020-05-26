RM3.6m in zakat given out by Labuan Islamic Council in May, says manager

MAIWP in Labuan has given out RM3.6 million in zakat to 2,272 asnaf this month. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, May 26 — The Federal Territories Islamic Council (MAIWP) in Labuan has given out RM3.6 million in zakat (tithe) to 2,272 asnaf (people living in extreme poverty) this month.

Labuan MAIWP manager, Ahmad Saifuddin Md Tahir, said the organisation would continue to fully utilise the zakat collection by searching for and supporting those in need on the island.

“We need people to help us find those who are eligible for zakat but have been overlooked. This is part of our effort to eradicate poverty and provide livelihood support,” he told reporters after a Series 2 MAIWP Prihatin and Ziarah Raya programme today.

Four families in Kampung Patau-Patau 2, Kampung Rancha-Rancha, Kampung Kilan and Kampung Tanjung Aru received zakat in the form of monthly, rent and disaster assistance totalling RM20,100 during the event.

“Although some of the recipients are working and earning a salary of about RM1,000, they also have school-going children, so we help them with monthly rental assistance,” said Ahmad Saifuddin.

He added that not all will receive monthly zakat during their lifetime, but the help improves their situation for now.

He said that RM4.8 million was also given out to those affected by the movement control order (MCO). — Bernama