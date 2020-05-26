Flash flood woes for Kok Lanas housing residents

KOTA BARU, May 26 — About 100 residents at a housing area in Kok Lanas here get anxious every time there is a downpour because the area has been hit with flash floods frequently.

Within the last five months, houses at Taman Wadi Iman have been flooded whenever there was heavy rainfall for more than an hour and their complaints to the authorities regarding the problem seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

“Since we came to live here a year ago, flash floods are common because of the flawed drainage. In the last five months, this area has been flooded six times, ruining the furniture.

“This is only the fifth month, I don’t know how many times it will happen again this year. We hope the local authorities can do something to solve this problem,” a resident, Kamaruddin Mohamad, 45, told reporters today.

Kamaruddin said it was fortunate that they were at home because of the Conditional Movement Control Order for they managed to move household items and clean house after the water had subsided.

In the latest incident at 2 pm today, the houses were flooded after more than an hour of rain, and the flood subsided an hour after that. — Bernama