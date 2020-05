Agong, Permaisuri Agong extend condolences to Ahmad Talib’s family

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah extended their condolences to the family of veteran journalist Datuk Ahmad A. Talib (pic) who died today.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah extended their condolences to the family of veteran journalist Datuk Ahmad A. Talib who died today.

Expressing their sadness over the passing of Ahmad, Their Majesties hoped that his family would be patient in their moment of grief and prayed that Ahmad’s soul will be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous.

“His deeds, services, and contributions to the country’s journalism are highly appreciated and his death is a huge loss to the country,” according to a posting on the official Istana Negara’s Instagram page today.

Ahmad, 69, died at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) here at 5.42 pm of liver cancer.

The sad news of the death of the former director of News and Editorial Operations, Media Prima Berhad was shared by the deceased’s daughter Sophia Ahmad in a post on her Facebook page.

His remains were laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim cemetery here. — Bernama