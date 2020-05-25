Police: Foreign student falls to death from 15th floor of Miri apartment

Police said a male foreign student studying at a private university in Miri was found dead after he was believed to have fallen from the 15th floor of the building. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MIRI, May 25 — A male foreign student studying at a private university here, was found dead on the corridor of the second floor of an apartment early this morning believed to have fallen from the 15th floor of the building.

Miri district police chief, ACP Lim Meng Seah, said the deceased, Yahia Hatem Helmy Mahmoud Sultan, in the early 20s, was found unconscious with the left side of his head drenched in blood at about 5.30am.

He said initial investigations found that the deceased from Egypt who was pursuing a business foundation course, had rented the apartment along with 12 other friends for a night from Sunday.

“A CCTV footage showed that at 2.12am the deceased was in the 15-floor elevator area alone staggering and trying to find an exit. At 2.16am, the deceased was seen sitting on the edge of the corridor in an unsteady state,” Lim said, adding that the footage showed him falling from the 15th floor.

He said bottles and cans of liquor were found in the kitchen and living room of the apartment and the body had since been sent to Miri Hospital. — Bernama