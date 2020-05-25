Aidilfitri sermon: Don’t make a joke out of the use of staff during sermons, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’ Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri today advised Muslims not to joke about the use of the staff while delivering a sermon, which has gone viral on social media. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’ Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri today advised Muslims not to joke about the use of the staff while delivering a sermon, which has gone viral on social media.

He was commenting on the actions of certain individuals who used various items including a golf club, Thor’s hammer, mop and giant toy sword while reading the Aidilfitri sermon at their homes yesterday.

“With or without it, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t affect the Aidilfitri prayer and the sermon.

“The sermon is good enough; however, if possible, be serious about the object in hand while reading the sermon and don’t make a joke out of it. Hold a stick if you want to, though it is optional to hold something while giving a sermon,” Dr Zulkifli told Bernama.

According to him, the Aidilfitri prayer and the reading of the sermon at home, is part of the new normal as congregational prayers are not allowed in mosques and surau in efforts to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.

According to a hadith (collection of traditions of Prophet Muhammad) narrated by Al-Hakam bin Hazan, on the requirements of a Friday sermon (khutbah), religious scholars had outlined several rules among them the option of holding a staff, sword or a bow when reading the sermon.

As for the sermon, this is optional and therefore nor required for those performing the congregational Aidilfitri prayer at home, while those performing the prayer alone may forego it, as it is not demanded of them.

Meanwhile, Melaka mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil explained that the holding of a staff while delivering sermons is not compulsory and does not affect the prayer. — Bernama