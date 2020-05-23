Pahang MP thanks Covid-19 frontliners, PPE production team in Hari Raya Aidilfitri message

Pahang MB Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the state government really appreciates the efforts and services of frontliners like health workers, police, armed forces, Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the media in helping to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 23 ― Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has thanked frontliners and personal protective equipment (PPE) makers in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message this year.

Wan Rosdy said the Pahang state government really appreciates the efforts and services of frontliners like health workers, police, armed forces, Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the media in helping to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

He also thanked the efforts of the Pahang PPE production team led by the director of the state Land and Mines Department, Datuk Fadzilla Salleh, in ensuring that frontliners were always protected while carrying out their responsibilities.

These including staff of Penor Jail and Bentong Jail, the Kuantan Municipal Council, Kolej Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah, Kolej Komuniti Temerloh, Yayasan Pahang, and various non-governmental organisations. ― Bernama